Cooking with Rocky: Stuffed Shepherd's Pie
Ingredients: Servings = 4
- 4 ea Russet Potatoes; large
- ½ cup Sour Cream
- ¼ cup Whole Milk
- ½ cup Carrot; small diced
- 3 ea Green Onion; chopped
- 1 lb Ground Beef
- ½ cup Corn; whole kernel
- ½ cup Hominy; “white corn”
- ¾ cup Green Peas; frozen
- ¼ cup Tomato Paste
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 tbsp Thyme; dry
- 4 tbsp Unsalted Butter
- TT SALT Himalayan Pink Salt
- TT SALT Tellicherry Pepper
Procedure:
1. Preheat oven to 400F.
2. Bake potatoes in 400F oven for about 1 hour. (fork tender)
3. Cut approx. 1” slice off of each potato. (reserve cut piece)
4. With a spoon, scoop out the inside of each potato, leaving “shell” intact.
5. Mix potato with chopped green onion, sour cream, milk, and S&P.
6. Place potato “shells” on a baking dish.
7. In medium-high heat skillet, melt 1 tbsp butter.
8. Saute diced carrots in butter until soft.
9. Add ground beef, and continue to cook until beef is browned.
10. Add corn, hominy, tomato paste, Worcestershire, and thyme.
11. Add water if necessary to ensure a smooth consistency.
12. To finish, add peas (just to heat through).
13. Scoop mixture into potato “shells”.
14. Top with potato mixture.
15. Bake at 400F until heated through. (about 10 min.)
16. Finish with a small pat of butter, pepper, and additional green onion.
NINETEEN49 CATERING
www.1949catering.com
