Chef Rocky's New Year New Recipe: Salmon and Grapefruit

Cooking with Rocky: Salmon and Grapefruit
Ingredients:
- 2 Salmon Fillets
- 2 tsp Coconut Oil
- 2 Grapefruit; 1=segments; 1=juice only
- 1 Shallot; minced
- 1 tsp Ginger; fresh
- 1 tbsp Honey
- ½ Lemon; juice only
- 1 bunch Parsley; fine chop
- 1 tbsp Unsalted Butter
- TT SALT Pink Himalayan Salt; grinder
- TT SALT Tellicherry Peppercorn; grinder
Procedure:
1. In a saute pan, heat oil.
2. Season salmon filets with S/P.
3. Sear salmon fillets presentation side down first (approx. 2 min.).
4. Flip salmon and continue cooking for approx. 3 min. (or until slightly firm)
5. Remove salmon from pan to rest.
6. In the same pan, add the shallot and saute until soft.
7. Add grapefruit segments, grapefruit juice, ginger, honey, and lemon juice.
8. Slightly reduce.
9. Take off heat and stir in butter.
10. Finally, stir in parsley.
11. Top salmon with grapefruit sauce!
NINETEEN49 CATERING
www.1949catering.com
This dish is great for family get togethers or when friends stop by…