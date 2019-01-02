Chef Rocky's New Year New Recipe: Salmon and Grapefruit

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cooking with Rocky: Salmon and Grapefruit

Ingredients:

2 Salmon Fillets

2 tsp Coconut Oil

2 Grapefruit; 1=segments; 1=juice only

1 Shallot; minced

1 tsp Ginger; fresh

1 tbsp Honey

½ Lemon; juice only

1 bunch Parsley; fine chop

1 tbsp Unsalted Butter

TT SALT Pink Himalayan Salt; grinder

TT SALT Tellicherry Peppercorn; grinder

Procedure:

1. In a saute pan, heat oil.

2. Season salmon filets with S/P.

3. Sear salmon fillets presentation side down first (approx. 2 min.).

4. Flip salmon and continue cooking for approx. 3 min. (or until slightly firm)

5. Remove salmon from pan to rest.

6. In the same pan, add the shallot and saute until soft.

7. Add grapefruit segments, grapefruit juice, ginger, honey, and lemon juice.

8. Slightly reduce.

9. Take off heat and stir in butter.

10. Finally, stir in parsley.

11. Top salmon with grapefruit sauce!

