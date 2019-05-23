BurgerFi's Street Stack Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - BurgerFi’s mission is to serve the top 1% of best-tasting certified, American Black Angus beef from the finest ranches across the country. BurgerFi was named one of the top two brands in the burger industry to serve beef raised without the routine use of antibiotics. Choose from chef-inspired menu items including premium craft burgers, fresh hand-cut fries and onion rings, veggie burgers, chicken, a selection of craft beers and much more.

BurgerFi’s new Street Stack burger features Griddle Corn Cakes (arepas), an All-Natural Angus Beef Patty, melted White Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheeses and Smoky Bacon & Charred Jalapeno Pico de Gallo– the ultimate burger just in time for grilling season and available for a limited time.

$1 from each sandwich will go back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help end childhood cancer.

Street Stack (Courtesy of BurgerFi)

Ingredients:

Griddled Corn Cake, Split in Half

All-Natural Black Angus Beef Patty

Slice White Cheddar Cheese

Slice Mozzarella Cheese

3.5 Smoky Bacon Strips

1.5 oz Jalapeno Pica de Gallo

The Method:

1. Pre-heat grill or pan to medium-high heat

2. Place thawed griddled corn cakes on the flat-top grill pan and cook until crisp

3. Place all-natural Angus beef patty on the flat top grill

4. Season patty with salt & pepper

5. Cook each side of patty for about 3-4 minutes depending on temperature

6. While griddled corn cake is still on the grill, add mozzarella cheese to the top half and allow to melt

7. While Angus beef patty is still on the grill, add white cheddar cheese to the top and allow to melt

8. Remove griddled corn cake buns from grill

9. Remove Angus beef patty from grill and place on the bottom half of griddled corn cake

10. Place 3-1/2 strips of smokey bacon on top of the patty, followed by an overflowing spoonful of Jalapeno Pico

11. Add top-half of griddled corn cake with mozzarella cheese on top of the topped patty

12. Enjoy!

BurgerFi

4413 South Soncy Road

806-576-0712

https://burgerfi.com/





