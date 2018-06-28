BurgerFi Chicken Avocado BLT
With 4th of July around the corner and the grills firing away, there are plenty of grilled burgers and sandwiches that will be eaten.
BurgerFi has added a Chicken Avocado BLT with fried avocado. It's the restaurant's first chicken sandwich being added to the menu on July 2 and will feature an All-Natural, Free-Range Grilled Chicken Breast stacked with Fried Avocado and topped with White Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard-BBQ Sauce. $1 from each Chicken Avocado BLT, will go back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help end childhood cancer.
BurgerFi
4413 South Soncy Road
806-576-0712
https://burgerfi.com/
More Stories
-
Drinks for the weekend.
-
Copper Fire Grill
2800 Civic Circle Suite 500
(806)…
-
If you're looking for something for dinner, check out