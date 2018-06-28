Recipes

BurgerFi Chicken Avocado BLT

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 05:16 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 05:16 PM CDT

With 4th of July around the corner and the grills firing away, there are plenty of grilled burgers and sandwiches that will be eaten.

BurgerFi has added a Chicken Avocado BLT with fried avocado. It's the restaurant's first chicken sandwich being added to the menu on July 2 and will feature an All-Natural, Free-Range Grilled Chicken Breast stacked with Fried Avocado and topped with White Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard-BBQ Sauce. $1 from each Chicken Avocado BLT, will go back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help end childhood cancer. 

BurgerFi 
4413 South Soncy Road
806-576-0712 
https://burgerfi.com/ 
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News