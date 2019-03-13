Recipes

Beef Vindaloo from Brent's Cafe

Each week Brent's Cafe chooses a country or region and designs a menu from there. This week they are cooking dishes from India.

Specials:

  • Indian Shrimp Fritters
  • Chicken Masala Curry
  • Beef Vindaloo

Today, Brent's Cafe made the Beef Vindaloo with Beef from M-Cross Ranch. It is a dish from southern India. 

Beef Vindaloo

  • 2# Cubed Chuck
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion diced
  • 1 ounce chopped ginger
  • 2 garlic cloves 
  • 2 teaspoons coriander
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon cumin
  • 5 Indian red Chiles
  • 1 teaspoon crushed black peppercorns
  • 1 teaspoon fenugreek
  • 1 tablespoon cardamom
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 3 ounces white wine vinegar
  • 2 tomatoes diced
  • 3 cups beef stock
  • Salt to taste

Serve over basmati rice.

Brent’s Cafe 
3701 Olsen Blvd Unit B 
806-398-2160  
 

