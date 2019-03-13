Beef Vindaloo from Brent's Cafe
Each week Brent's Cafe chooses a country or region and designs a menu from there. This week they are cooking dishes from India.
Specials:
- Indian Shrimp Fritters
- Chicken Masala Curry
- Beef Vindaloo
Today, Brent's Cafe made the Beef Vindaloo with Beef from M-Cross Ranch. It is a dish from southern India.
Beef Vindaloo
- 2# Cubed Chuck
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 medium onion diced
- 1 ounce chopped ginger
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 teaspoons coriander
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 5 Indian red Chiles
- 1 teaspoon crushed black peppercorns
- 1 teaspoon fenugreek
- 1 tablespoon cardamom
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 3 ounces white wine vinegar
- 2 tomatoes diced
- 3 cups beef stock
- Salt to taste
Serve over basmati rice.
Brent’s Cafe
3701 Olsen Blvd Unit B
806-398-2160
