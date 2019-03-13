Beef Vindaloo from Brent's Cafe

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Each week Brent's Cafe chooses a country or region and designs a menu from there. This week they are cooking dishes from India.

Specials:

Indian Shrimp Fritters

Chicken Masala Curry

Beef Vindaloo

Today, Brent's Cafe made the Beef Vindaloo with Beef from M-Cross Ranch. It is a dish from southern India.

Beef Vindaloo

2# Cubed Chuck

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 medium onion diced

1 ounce chopped ginger

2 garlic cloves

2 teaspoons coriander

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 tablespoon cumin

5 Indian red Chiles

1 teaspoon crushed black peppercorns

1 teaspoon fenugreek

1 tablespoon cardamom

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon sugar

3 ounces white wine vinegar

2 tomatoes diced

3 cups beef stock

Salt to taste

Serve over basmati rice.

Brent’s Cafe

3701 Olsen Blvd Unit B

806-398-2160

