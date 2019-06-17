Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Grilled Mojito Chicken Tacos

Ingredients:

4 ea boneless skinless chicken breast (4 oz)

¼ C fresh mint, chopped

1 Tblspn kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper

1 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

1 oz rum

2 Tblspn fresh lime juice

1 tspn lime, zest

8-10 4 to 6 in corn tortillas

1 C slaw blend

4 Tblspn sour cream

1 Tblspn Kikkoman sriracha sauce

½ C fresh strawberries

½ C ripe avocado, diced

1 Tblspn cilantro

½ tspn McCormick red pepper flakes

Preparation:

Preheat the grill to 400 degrees

Combine mint, salt/pepper, olive oil, rum, lime juice, and lime zest and mix well.

Place in a ziplock bag and add chicken. Let marinate 1 hour in the refrigerator.

Combine sour cream and sriracha and mix thoroughly. Place in refrigerator.

Fold together strawberries avocados, cilantro, and red pepper flakes. Refrigerate.

Grill chicken breast on a preheated grill, about 4-5 minutes a side. Cook until juice run clear or internal temp reaches 160 or above.

Remove chicken and slice into strips. Serve on a warm tortilla on a bed of the slaw or lettuce. Top with Strawberry salsa and a dab of Sriracha sour cream.

Tacos are a great summer way to bring everyone Back to the Table! The Strawberry Salsa and Sriracha sour cream add a summertime pop that will remind everyone to slow down and relax.

Chef Bud's next cooking class at Amarillo College is Grilling Beef 101. The class is on Thursday, June 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $40. For more information, click here.