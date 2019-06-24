Back to the Table Chef Bud: Summertime Grilled Cheese Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Summertime Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

4 ea slices of crusty bread, thick sliced

12 ea thin sliced prosciutto

2 Tblspn butter, melted

4 slices big eyed Swiss Cheese

¼ C Smuckers Strawberry Jam

1 tspn Chile white balsamic Amarillo Grape and Olive

2 C arugula

1 Tblspn olive oil, Amarillo Grape and Olive

1 tspn orange zest

2 tspn kosher salt, McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

Preparation:

Brush both sides of bread slices with melted butter.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown one side of each slice of bread.

Turn each slice and top with strawberry jam and big eye swiss. Reduce heat to low and cook covered until cheese is melted and the sandwich is heated through.

Meanwhile, combine in a bowl olive oil, vinegar, and orange zest until blended. Toss with arugula.

Top each sandwich with 3-4 slices of prosciutto and then pile on the fresh arugula mix! A fresh and flavorful dish for any summer evening or a great dish for weekend entertaining!

For cooking classes with Chef Bud, check Amarillo College's website or the Amarillo Grape and Olive Oil website.