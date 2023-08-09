TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Amid the rise of the automobile in the 20th century and the establishment of the United States Highway System, roads such as the 2,000-plus mile Historic Route 66 became arteries for connecting people and industry to the American West, including across New Mexico and the High Plains.

Working to highlight the significance of the highway for New Mexico and the High Plains, a new documentary film series focused on the women of Route 66 will be shown in Tucumcari over the weekend. According to organizers, “Route 66: The Untold Story of Women on the Mother Road” will be shown for free at the Odeon Theatre at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The documentary film series, said organizers, “explores how women overcame segregation and gender discrimination to build fulfilling lives for themselves and generations to come on America’s most beloved road.”

Organizers detailed that the screening event will also include a panel discussion with the film’s Producer and Director Katrina Parks, retired Director of the Center for Southwest Research Tomas Jaehn, Author Sharon Niederman, and other guests.

Registration for the event is available online here, with further information on the documentary project available at the Women on the Mother Road website.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Historic Route 66 has stood for nearly 100 years as an avenue through Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico on the High Plains for travel as well as a place to establish iconic communities, businesses, and attractions. From The Big Texan Steak Ranch and Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo to Route 66 Boulevard running through the center of Tucumcari, “The Mother Road” has remained a draw for visitors and a source of entertainment and economic growth even after its tenure in the US Highway System.

Similar to the Harvey House chain of restaurants, hotels, and other businesses along the railroads that came before Route 66, historians and the creators of the documentary series have noted how women were able to use the highway and its opportunities to gain personal and economic independence, as well as offer major contributions to the growth of the now-ubiquitous culture and iconography of the American West.

Funding support for the programs such as the screening, said organizers, include the New Mexico Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities, with further special thanks to the Route 66 Association of New Mexico, Tucumcari MainStreet, and the Odeon Theatre.