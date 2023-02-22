QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents, a Tucumcari resident was arrested on Feb. 13 in the wake of a July 2022 incident in which an inmate at the Quay County Detention Center was mailed a package containing suboxone.

40-year-old Ashley Nolan was arrested on four counts, according to court documents, including:

“Distribution of a controlled substance”;

Two counts of “Conspiracy”; and

“Bringing contraband into a jail.”

A criminal complaint filed in August 2022 alleged that, in July 2022, a law enforcement officer was informed of a package “from a Noel Garcia” addressed to inmate Zachary Hurd was found to contain four glued-together pictures with three bundles of suboxone strips, alongside a letter signed “Ash.”

Officials checked Hurd’s calls after the discovery of the package, according to the complaint, and noted that a call between Nolan and Hurd from July 17 contained Hurd allegedly explaining to Nolan how to glue the pictures together with suboxone inside and mail the package. Nolan, said the complaint, also said that she received 30 strips valued at $3.50 a strip.