QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Tucumcari Quay Emergency Regional Communications Center and the Quay County Sheriff’s Office, an incident involving a number of loose dogs led to an emergency advisory Wednesday evening, along with the addition of extra patrols around Tucumcari Public Schools on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, the center advised community members to remain indoors and in vehicles if they were in the area south of Tucumcari Boulevard and west of First Street, due to “vicious” animals in the area.

“Law Enforcement is attempting to catch the animals at this time,” said the center in a social media post, “An update will be sent when available. There are several dogs running loose and law enforcement is attempting to locate them at this time.”

Later, the Quay County Sheriff’s Office announced that it would provide extra patrols around the Tucumcari Public Schools, “due to last night’s incident involving the dogs.”

As of early Thursday morning, there were no published updates from either agency as to whether the animals were successfully captured, or if there were injuries involved in the incident.