ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Tucumcari man has been arrested after allegedly traveling to Albuquerque to attempt to coerce a minor for sexual activity, according to documents filed in New Mexico Federal Court earlier this month.

According to the criminal complaint, filed on Jan. 13 in the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, 40-year-old Joseph Wayne Gadman of Tucumcari was arrested for “attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.” The charge alleges that Gadman used “the mail or any facility or means of interstate or foreign commerce… knowingly persuades, induces, entices or coerces any individual who has not attained the age of 18 years, to engage in prostitution or any sexual activity…”

According to the complaint, an undercover officer from the FBI began exchanging messages with a user on a foreign fetish website called Fetlife, a social networking website centered around those who are interested in sexual fetishes.

The user, which the documents allege is Gadman, and the undercover officer began to make plans on a “family affair,” through messages on the website and through text messages. Through this exchange, the documents state that Gadman allegedly admitted that he was turned on by children and was allegedly interested in the undercover officer’s “girl.”

On Jan. 13, the complaint states that Gadman allegedly traveled from Tucumcari to Albuquerque to connect with the undercover officer identifying as a user of the social networking site. When Gadman arrived at the predetermined location, Gadman was arrested by FBI officials.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico, Gadman appeared in court on Jan. 19 and will remain in custody until the trial, which has not been scheduled. If he is convicted, officials said Gadman faces a mandatory of 10 years and up to life in prison.