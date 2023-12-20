TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Quay County court documents, a Tucumcari man was arrested on Dec. 13 on charges related to allegedly shooting and injuring another man, fentanyl trafficking, and hiding evidence.

A criminal complaint filed on Friday detailed that 61-year-old George J. Olguin was arrested after a Dec. 13 shooting in the 700 block of Sunset Avenue. Tucumcari police officers arrived at the scene of the shooting at around 5 a.m. and found one man on a sidewalk next to an apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The man who had been shot identified Olguin to officers and said he was responsible, according to the criminal complaint. The man told officers that he had gone to Olguin’s apartment and repeatedly knocked on the door, and that Olguin shot him during the incident with a revolver pistol.

Court documents said that officers went to Olguin’s apartment and arrested him. Olguin told officers that the man who had been shot had confronted Olguin and struck him with a “pipe” before Olguin pushed him out of the apartment. Olguin, according to court documents, told officers he only had an “old shotgun” in his home.

During a search of Olguin’s apartment, court documents said that officers found a tube of more than fentanyl pills, as well as coins that had been stolen in a previous burglary.

The criminal complaint said Olguin was arrested on four charges, including “aggravated battery with a deadly weapon,” “tampering with evidence,” “trafficking controlled substances,” and “receiving stolen property.”