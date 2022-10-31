TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Tucumcari High School was awarded a Lemelson-MIT InvenTeam grant in the amount of $7,500.

The grant is aimed at creating inventions that could potentially prevent accidents on agricultural worksites.

According to officials, those worksites can be dangerous with 33% of full-time workers in the farming population being injured annually, 3% of which result in a permanent disability, and 60 to 70 per 100,000 farmers killed.

The InvenTeam will also work with Tim Hayward an Embedded Systems Designer, Eduardo Hernandez of Tustin High School, and Creighton Edington of REAP (Rural Education Advancement Program), who will guide the students through the development of their invention.

Officials with the high school said its team will build a working prototype that will be showcased at a technical review in February, and then again as a final prototype during EurekaFest, an invention celebration taking place on June 12 and June 14 next year at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Tucumcari High School officials said the school is one of only 10 high schools nationwide to be selected as an InvenTeam this year.