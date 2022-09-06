LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico State Police reported that a 17-year-old died after drowning at Ute Lake Sunday.

According to NMSP, On Sept. 5, at 9:53 a.m., Police were called to Ute Lake on a report that a 17-year-old who had gone into the water did not resurface.

Police said the NMSP dive team spent the day searching and did not find the body until 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator. New Mexico State Police did not disclose the identity of the individual.

Police are still investigating the incident.