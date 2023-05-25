Update: Thursday, 11:30 a.m.

According to the most recent update on the Xcel Energy Outage Map, around 5,200 customers were being impacted by power outages between Tucumcari, Clovis, and Portales.

With power out and traffic lights dark in the county since Wednesday evening, the Tucumcari Police Department said that it has increased patrols in the area.

“We understand that you may not be able to reach dispatch, rest assured, our officers will be patrolling with lights on, so you can flag them down to address any of your concerns,” said the department.

Officials asked community members to refrain from speeding as well, due to the risk of pedestrians, derelict vehicles, and other road hazards.

Original Story:

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an update from Xcel Energy, crews were working on Thursday morning to bring power back to a station in Tucumcari after severe storms on Wednesday evening impacted electricity in Tucumcari.

The outage was caused due to a transmission line being impacted by the Wednesday storms in the area of Clovis and Tucumcari, said Xcel, which has affected “all Tucumcari customers.” While transmission line crews were unable to reach the damaged line overnight “because of flooding,” they were working on Thursday morning to assess the damage.

Xcel said that it has an “infrequently operated” backup power station in Tucumcari, the Quay County Generating Station, that will be used to restore power to Tucumcari while the transmission line is repaired. However, there was no estimated time of restoration. The company said that it has been in contact with Tucumcari and Quay County officials and will provide updates as they become available.

As of 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, the Xcel Energy Outage Map reported that around 3,473 customers in the Tucumcari area were without power.