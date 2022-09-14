QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Quay County Sheriff’s Office recently acknowledged a member of its staff who provided lifesaving measures to a member of the district court’s staff.

According to a news release from the office, undersheriff Dennis Garcia was leaving the office for the day when he was notified of a district court staff member who had collapsed in the Quay County Courthouse. When Garcia found the individual, they were laying on the floor unresponsive and in need of medical attention.

The release states that Garcia began performing CPR on the individual and called for assistance on his radio. Garcia continued “lifesaving measures” until the Tucumcari EMS arrived at the scene. Officials said in the release that they believed the staff member would not have survived the incident without the lifesaving measures.

“Undersheriff Garcia`s ability to react quickly and calmly in a stressful situation, paired with his training and experience or divine intervention he was at the office at the right time, saved a life that day,” the release said.