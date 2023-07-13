(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 13, 2023.)

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a Thursday announcement, the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled that the public can cross a rancher’s private property on a road in Quay County under a “prescriptive easement,” following a rancher trying to stop a company from using the path to reach land leased for building and operating a solar array.

The announcement detailed the dispute centered around the six-mile-long Quay Road AI north of Tucumcari, which was rerouted to a “low water crossing” over an arroyo after a 1954 flood washed out a nearby bridge. Since that time, the arroyo crossing has been needed to travel the southern three miles of the road and get to land owned by the state as well as parts of other ranches, including an electrical substation.

However, in 2016, McFarland Land & Cattle Company filed a lawsuit against Caprock Solar 1, LLC, after the energy company refused to pay for the right to use the crossing. The announcement said that the company had leased land to build and operate a solar array from a neighboring rancher, and needed to use the crossing to access the property.

In its Thursday decision, the court clarified the requirements to prove a claim for a “public prescriptive easement,” allowing people to cross a part of private property without getting the landowner’s permission.

“The law of public prescriptive easements in New Mexico does not require a showing of a minimum amount of use or number of users, as it is the public character of the road that guides a fact finder’s determination of a public prescriptive easement,” the Court wrote in an opinion by Justice David K. Thomson.

This comes after a 2018 district court decision said that Quay County, Caprock Solar and a construction company hired to build the solar energy farm had proven their claim that the road was a “public prescriptive easement” by showing that it and the low water crossing had been used without interruption for more than a decade. The bottom of the crossing was also lined with concrete by a utility company nearly 20 years ago to accommodate heavy construction vehicles when the electrical substation was built nearby.

While the state Court of Appeals reversed that decision and said instead that there was not enough evidence of general public use of the road, the supreme court overturned that and affirmed the original judgment in the case.

The announcement read that the court determined the “Court of Appeals erred in requiring the County and Defendants to prove a minimum amount of use by the public in establishing their public prescriptive easement claim and erred in holding that evidence of neighbor or invitee use can never be considered to prove public use.”

The court said that the evidence established Quay Road AI had a “public character,” including that the road has appeared on area maps since 1956, the county performed maintenance on it and the arroyo crossing and a local title company identified it as a public road.

The full text of the court decision can be read here.