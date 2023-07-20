LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police announced it is investigating after a Quay County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a Tucumcari man during a “domestic dispute” call on Wednesday in Logan, who later died from his injuries.

According to the NMSP, a Quay County Sheriff’s deputy joined two NMSP officers and two Logan Police Department officers to respond to a “domestic dispute” at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, in the 800 block of 540 Loop in Logan. Officers were told that 38-year-old Matthew Dimas of Tucumcari had fired shots from the backyard of the home and that he allegedly threatened to hurt his spouse who was inside.

When the deputy and officers got to the scene, according to the department, Dimas was armed with a gun. The department said that officers “gave Dimas verbal commands” to drop the gun, but they were ignored.

“At some point during the encounter,” said NMSP, the Quay County deputy fired “at least one round from his department-issued firearm,” that hit Dimas. While he was taken to a local hospital, Dimas died from his injuries.

The NMSP did not name the deputy involved in its report or disclose details on whether the deputy has remained on duty, or any administrative actions taken. The Quay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the deputy was placed on leave.

The NMSP Investigations Bureau is still investigating the incident, according to the department, and “working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.” The investigation will be reported to the district attorney’s office, who will then determine whether the deputy’s actions were justified.