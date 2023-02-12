TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Mesalands Community College announced a declaration of resolved commitments by the Faculty, Staff, and Executive Staff to the success of the students at MCC and to their no-confidence votes.

According to an MCC press release, on Feb. 11 MCC’s staff, faculty, and executive staff resolved a declaration to ensure the success of its students and stand behind their no-confidence votes.

MCC officials said students have always been its highest priority. This commitment ensures the student’s completion regardless of challenges the College may face, It is this responsibility to the student that required a vote of no confidence.

Officials said the significance of the vote was to protect the student and the College. MCC added that this vote was an attempt to communicate changes needed to occur to ensure students are not negatively impacted and maintain the successful operation of the College.

MCC states that regardless of who is in leadership, the success of the student and College operation to serve the student, is always the primary responsibility of its governing body and administration.

Officials detailed that with this directive, the Faculty Senate, Staff Senate, and Executive Staff issued a vote of no confidence and declare this resolved commitment to the student’s success while exhausting all possible solutions required to achieve that goal.

The release list those in accordance with this resolved commitment:

MCC has consulted with New Mexico Higher Education for solutions and submitted to an Enhanced Fiscal Oversight Plan (EFOP).

MCC will meet with the New Mexico Higher Education Department (HED) to consult on next steps (February 14, 2023).

MCC has completed and submitted a financial solvency plan to be enhanced and enacted under the direction of the New Mexico Higher Education Department (HED).

MCC has committed to cost reductions, salary cuts, explore new revenue options, and streamline operating costs through cost analysis and sustainability studies.

MCC has applied for emergency funding with the New Mexico Board of Finance to be presented February 21, 2023.

According to the release, this commitment is entered in unity aiming to benefit the students and their success above the personal and financial gain of the individuals serving at the pleasure of the College and its students.

MCC detailed that this resolved commitment is witnessed through the following written consensus:

Janet Griffiths – Faculty Senate President – “Our uniqueness is what defines us at Mesalands; from our diverse program offerings to our communities that we serve. Being able to operate as a rural serving independent community college gives our students many advantages for achieving student success. First of all, our small size may be seen as a hinderance to some, but we see it as a strength because we have more flexibility to respond to the immediate needs of our students, both in and out of the classroom. Our class sizes provide for more hands on and intimate instruction, carefully crafted by dedicated educators who have embraced the communal “it takes a village” feel of the college. We are also able to accommodate students that have unique challenges and barriers within their education, which may be overlooked at a larger institution, therefore reducing achievement disparities. Our unique programs, such as farrier arts, rodeo, wind energy, foundry arts, silversmithing, and paleontology, provide opportunities to the region that are not being met by most large institutions. Because of this, our students that are from low-income families or are otherwise underprivileged, can access programs that they would not be able to otherwise. These programs not only serve this region but also pull in national and international students.”

“keeping the community in Mesalands Community College”

Juan Martinez – Student Body President – Honors College Student – “Faculty and staff care about students, support them, and recognize that every moment of the student experience is extremely important. They have compassion and empathy. From the small gestures of student activities throughout the semester to the large moments of preparation for graduation and moving on to bigger things. They go above and beyond their job duties to help any student in any way that they can. I have never been told no off the get go, they always try every avenue they have before giving up, and usually find a solution. While we might look small, and always have a small budget, we are not ever without, and they always find a way to make our students’ dreams a reality. The unique experiences provided at MCC, from wind to foundry to silversmithing to horseshoeing, define my journey at Mesalands. Being about to graduate, I want to set up a scholarship so that other students can have the same unique experience that only MCC provides. MCC is by the community and for the community.”

Kim Enriquez – Staff Senate President – “Our commitment to our students comes first always! They chose us, Mesalands Community College, to further their education, to lead them toward a brighter future for themselves and their families. They have placed their trust in us, to receive a quality education from our outstanding faculty. We strive in our commitment as a whole entity to help them learn and gain self-confidence through our courses, to earn certificates and degrees from our campus. We are willing to do WHATEVER is necessary to serve our students. The Staff Senate would like to let the Executive Staff know that we are committed to finding solutions that will secure the future of Mesalands Community College, while we work together to find solutions that will benefit our students and their futures. We are passionate about uniting together for our students, our College Community, and our local community. We will stand together as one for the future success of Mesalands Community College.”

Joel Kiser – Chief Academic Officer – “To my faculty and staff colleagues, I’m grateful for your ongoing commitment and hard work to ensure the success of our students. The agility with which faculty and staff responded to this difficult time demonstrated their dedication to the students we serve here at Mesalands. Our instructors showed equal parts compassion and innovation as they presented multiple plans and cost cutting measures, always considering how these changes would affect the students and community that we serve. Maintaining continuity of education has been paramount throughout this process as we, our students, and this community collectively face what the future brings. I know that Mesalands Community College will honor our pledge to provide accessible education to all.”

“Any and all other communication outside of this official declaration of resolved commitment is the opinion of individuals in an attempt to divide and are not representative of the unified resolved commitment made by the consensus of the College community and its student government.” – Mesalands Community College