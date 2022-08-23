TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, August 18, officials from Mesalands Community College (MCC) held a groundbreaking ceremony to announce the start of renovations for the main building.

According to a press release, leaders and board members came together to commemorate the beginning of construction. MCC officials said the event also hosted VP of Public Relations Josh McVey, Mayor Ruth Ann Litchfield, and President and CEO Dr. Gregg Busch all gave speeches pertaining to the renovations.

“Mesalands is the 9th best community college in the nation, and now we will have the looks to prove it!” Dr. Gregg Busch stated.

Officials said this is the first phase in their 5-year plan to revamp the college. Construction is underway to move the entrance of Building A to the west side of the parking lot facing the North American Wind Research & Training Center (Building E). Officials said this renovation aims to help unify the campus by having all entrances on 11th street.