TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Mesalands Community College Board of Trustees is set to host its regular meeting session to discuss several community topics on Tuesday.

Officials detailed that the meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room #214 of Building “A” and is open to the public.

Those interested can view the board meeting webcast on the Meslands Board Meeting YouTube page. Officials noted that anyone who wants to make a public comment should sign in 15 minutes before the meeting begins.