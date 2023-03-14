TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Mesalands Community College said its Board of Trustees received President Gregory T. Busch’s Resignation letter on March 10.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, in February, officials with Mesalands Community College announced that the college’s chief executive staff unanimously voted in favor of “no confidence” in relation to Busch and the board.

The college reported it had spent “150% over the allotted appropriations, against the requests of multiple Chief Financial Officers.”

MyHighPlains.com reported that James P. Streetman submitted a letter of resignation leaving his position as the chairman of the Board of Trustees and the secretary/treasurer of the College Foundation Board.

Gregory T. Busch’s resignation letter can be found here: