TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Mesalands Community College Board of Trustees held a meeting Tuesday night to further discuss the college’s finances.

On Tuesday, Board Members voted to install Dr. Allen Moss as the interim acting board president.

The board also voted to approve the immediate enactment of their emergency solvency plan. The plan includes a hiring freeze, no travel and no reimbursement of personal vehicle expenses, eliminating cross country and golf for the spring semester, and base salary cuts.

The board of trustees said the plan can change as the board looks into more cost-cutting measures. The college has enough funding to cover one more pay period.