TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Mesalands Community College announced Wednesday afternoon that the college’s Board of Trustees Chairman has resigned from the board, along with the College Foundation Board.

According to a news release from the college, James P. Streetman submitted a letter of resignation on Wednesday, leaving his position as the chairman of the Board of Trustees and the secretary/treasurer of the College Foundation Board. This comes after Streetman served 31 years as a member of the board.

On Feb. 6, the college reported that its staff, faculty and executive staff recorded a vote of “no confidence” earlier this year against President Gregory T. Busch as well as the college’s board of trustees. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the New Mexico Higher Education Department placed the college under the “Enhanced Fiscal Oversight Program,” after the college reportedly spent 150% over its allotted appropriations.

“When I first came on the Board, the college was known as Tucumcari Area Vocational School. Since then, I have been proud of my involvement in the growth of the college and have always done what is best for Mesalands,” Streetman said in the letter. “In keeping with that philosophy, I have determined that as a result of the current financial challenges facing Mesalands, it is in the College’s best interest to have new leadership on the Board.”