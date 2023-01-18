TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Mesalands Community College has announced that it is extending its president’s contract.
The college’s board of trustees has voted to extend the contract of Dr. Gregg Busch for another four years. Busch has served as the college president since 2021.
Dr. Gregg Busch has worked closely with Washington D.C. meeting with President Biden and members of Congress to provide resources to eastern New Mexico and Tucumcari on behalf of Mesalands Community College. During his tenure as President, Dr. Busch has cultivated a culture of student success through added services such as emergency funding, mental health services, a food pantry, and the development of a childcare facility to provide training and certification in early childhood development.Mesalands Community College