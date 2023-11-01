LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Logan Police Department warned on Wednesday that community members should exercise caution, in the wake of “numerous” reports of mountain lions wandering through area neighborhoods and at least one attack on a pet.

“Sightings have been reported across the entire village,” noted the police department, “We can confirm at least one situation of a mountain lion attacking a domestic animal. We have notified New Mexico Game & Fish requesting what we can do to remedy this situation. We will continue to work diligently with them.”

The police asked that community members be cautious amid the recent sightings, and also be careful not to intentionally or unintentionally attract the mountain lions near their homes, such as leaving pets or items such as pet foods outside.

“It is also suggested to not leave smaller domestic animals out overnight,” said the police advisory, “We must remember that when we choose to feed the smaller more docile wildlife, we are inviting their larger natural predators to come into Village limits.”

The department asked that community members with questions or who would like to report a mountain lion sighting call New Mexico Game & Fish at 575-447-0022.