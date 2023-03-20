AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former employee of the Logan, New Mexico Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department was found guilty earlier this month for one count of “indecent assault” in relation to a July 2021 incident.

Cox was found guilty of one count of “indecent assault” by a Potter County District Court on March 17, according to documents obtained by MyHighPlains.com. Cox will serve one year in the Potter County Detention Center and serve two years of probation.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Cox was arrested in January 2022 after touching a 17-year-old teen inappropriately while traveling with them from Logan to Amarillo. Documents at that time also stated that Cox forcibly made the teen touch him in a sexual manner, even though they asked Cox to stop multiple times.

In a statement from the Village of Logan to MyHighPlains.com, officials confirmed that Cox is no longer employed by the Village of Logan and is no longer in volunteer status with the Logan Fire Department and Logan EMS.