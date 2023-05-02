QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Monday evening fatal crash east of Tucumcari.

According to a news release from the New Mexico State Police, the accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Monday at milepost 354 on I-40, east of Tucumcari.

Officials said that an International Box Truck, driven by 18-year-old Fort Worth resident Diego Ignacio Castro Serrito, was traveling west on I-40 and left the roadway, colliding with a Volvo tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder. The release said that Serrito was then ejected from the vehicle and struck by a Freightliner tractor-trailer. Serrito was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo, identified as a 46-year-old, and the driver of the Freightliner, identified as a 50-year-old, were reported to not be injured in the incident. The release said that Serrito did not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt.

Officials said the crash is still under investigation by New Mexico State Police.