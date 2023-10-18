QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released court documents, an Amarillo man was arrested and booked into a New Mexico jail on Thursday on charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Documents from the Quay County Magistrate Court said that 38-year-old Isaac Bibbs of Amarillo was arrested on five charges, including counts of “Criminal Sexual Penetration (First Degree) (Child Under 13)” and “Criminal Sexual Contact of Minor (Third Degree) (Child Under 13)” after alleged incidents that took place from 2015 to 2019 and ranged in location between Quay and Curry counties in New Mexico.

According to the affidavit related to the warrant for Bibbs’ arrest, the investigation involving Bibbs began in March 2022. The warrant for Bibbs’ arrest and the connected criminal complaint were filed in June 2023, when Bibbs had an address listed in Colorado, and he was arrested in the Amarillo area in October. After his arrest, Bibbs was taken back to New Mexico and booked in Quay County.

According to New Mexico state law, first-degree felonies can carry a maximum penalty of life in prison and a fine of $17,500, and third-degree felonies can carry sentences of up to 11 years and a fine of up to $5,000.