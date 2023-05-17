TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Four former Mesalands Community College employees are suing the college’s Board of Trustees, according to documents filed in Quay County District Court earlier this month. All four employees allege that they were discriminated against and fired from their respective positions illegally.

According to the complaints, which were filed May 9 and May 10 in the Quay County 10th Judicial District Court in New Mexico, Rose Brito, Donna Garcia, Natalie Gillard and Milan Rasic are asking for damages in response to what they allege was the Mesalands’ board’s “wrongful conduct” for their respective terminations.

Brito, according to her complaint, worked as an administrative assistant to the vice president of academic affairs at Mesalands Community College and worked at the college from January 2018 until May 2022. Brito alleges that she was “humiliated and subjected to a hostile work environment,” through alleged sex discrimination, age discrimination and race discrimination. Brito also claims that she was retaliated against in violation of the New Mexico Human Rights Act and alleged that the college violated the Whistleblower Act.

Brito is asking for damages related to “her mental anguish and humiliation,” as well as “compensatory damages that would make her whole for all earnings she would have received but for (Mesalands’) discriminatory and retaliatory treatment,” including wages, pensions and other benefits.

Garcia, according to her complaint, was a professor of sociology and social work at Mesalands Community College and worked at the college from January 2009 to May 2022. Like Brito’s complaint, Garcia also alleges she was discriminated against based on her sex, age and race. Garcia also claims she was retaliated against in violation of the New Mexico Human Rights Act, and was allegedly ignored by college administrators and the college’s president after she made efforts to “retrieve and repair these failures of information” after she was fired.

Garcia is asking for similar damages to Brito, including compensatory damages that would have covered her wages, pensions and other benefits she would have received. Garcia is also asking for additional damages for mental anguish and humiliation, according to the documents.

Gillard, according to her complaint, was the vice president of academic affairs at Mesalands Community College and worked at the college from September 1994 through May 2022. Like the previous complaints, Gillard claims that she was discriminated against based on sex, age and race, and was eventually retaliated against in violation of the New Mexico Human Rights Act. Gillard also alleged that the college violated the Whistleblower Act.

Like the other complaints, Gillard is seeking similar damages, including compensatory damages and additional damages for mental anguish and humiliation.

According to the minutes from the May 17 meeting of the Mesalands Community College Board of Trustees, James P. Streetman, the former chairman of the Mesalands Community College Board, spoke during the meeting about Gillard’s retirement, stating that she had chosen to retire “after many decades of service to the College.”

“Ms. Gillard has contributed more than most of us can count,” the statement read. “She will be dearly missed; we wish her the very best.”

According to the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, officials confirmed that Gillard retired from Mesalands Community College on July 1, 2022.

Lastly, Rasic was the director of athletics, health and wellness at Mesalands Community College. While the documents do not specify times, it does claim that Rasic “had a generally unproblematic career with a job evaluation of 96 out of 100 two months prior to termination.”

The documents claim that Rasic communicated to the board that he “was being and had been paid in excess of his wage on a supplemental contract.” The documents also claimed that Rasic wrote a number of emails to the President of Mesalands Community College and other administrators “regarding multiple compliance issues.”

After that, the documents allege that the college retaliated against Rasic, “subjecting him to a hostile work environment and firing him…” Rasic also claims age discrimination and alleged that the college violated the Whistleblower Act.

Rasic is asking for damages for his lost wages, benefits, as well as emotional stress, consequential damages and special damages suffered because of the college’s alleged wrongful conduct.

“(Rasic) also seeks double damages for his wages, promotion with seniority, as well as reasonable attorneys’ fees, costs and all other just and equitable relief.”

Kenneth C. Detro, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs in these cases, provided no comment surrounding the Mesalands lawsuit, stating that the Gilpin Law Firm has a policy to not speak with the media. Officials with Mesalands Community College have not returned the request for comment from MyHighPlains.com.