TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents recently filed in Quay County District Court in New Mexico, two Tucumcari residents have been charged in relation to the early February incident where one Tucumcari resident died after being attacked by a pack of dogs.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was killed after being attacked by five dogs while he was on a walk as was reported by the Quay County Sheriff’s Office at the time.

According to the documents, filed on Wednesday, 50-year-old Mary Olimpia Montoya and 27-year-old Kristopher Jaquaris Morris were charged with one count of “Dangerous Dog (Death of a Person)” and with one count of “Involuntary manslaughter (reckless).”

According to the “affidavit for arrest warrant,” which accompanied the criminal complaint, Montoya allegedly confirmed that one of the dogs involved in the incident was hers after officers followed a dog to a residence after the event occurred. Montoya allegedly stated that one of the dogs had previously bitten two individuals.

Through further interviews with Montoya and viewing the other dogs involved in the incident, Montoya allegedly confirmed that all the dogs involved in the incident belonged to her and her son, identified as Morris. When officers went to the residence, they allegedly found “a fence in severe disrepair in the back of the residence with a broken chain-link gate that was not secured…”

“(Montoya and Morris) still allowed (their) animals to leave (the) residence, knowing they pose a dangerous threat, and still did not manage to report (the) dangerous animals were roaming to avoid additional attacks,” the warrant reads.