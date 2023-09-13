TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A news release from the 10th Judicial District Attorney said two people have been arrested following an operation that targeted alleged child predators in Quay County.

The Tucumacari Police Department, along with the Quay County Sheriff’s Office and Covenant Rescue Group shared details about a child protective operation saying it targeted suspected child sexual abuse predators using electronic communications.

The operation, conducted from Sept. 6 through Sept. 9, led to the felony arrest of two suspects.

The two were taken into custody and charged with felony crimes that related to “the digital sexual enticement of alleged underage children,” said the news release.