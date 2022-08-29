SAN JON, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police reports that one person was killed and others were injured after a single vehicle rollover that happened east of San Jon in Quay County.

According to NMSP, at around 12:15 p.m. on August 25, police were called to a single vehicle wreck on I-40 east in Quay County.

During their investigation, police said that an SUV was going east on I-40 when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. Two passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

One of the passengers who was ejected from the vehicle, identified as Kejuan Green, 18, of Sparks, Nevada, was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries. Two other passengers were airlifted to a hospital.

Police said seatbelts were not utilized and are still investigating the incident.