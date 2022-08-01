QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Quay County, east of Nara Vista.

According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officers were dispatched to U.S. Highway 54 milepost 351 around 8 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found that a motorcyclist, identified as 45-year-old John Alfonso Tafoya, had crashed into a semi-tractor trailer.

According to the release, Tafoya veered into the side of a 2018 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer also traveling west in the left lane of westbound U.S. Highway 54. Officials said that Tafoya was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident continues to be investigated by New Mexico State Police, the release said.