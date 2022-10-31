TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report that one person is dead after a crash in Quay County on Saturday on US Highway 54 northeast of Tucumcari.

According to NMSP, police were called to US Highway 54 near milepost 329 northeast of Tucumcari for a crash.

Police said that a Chevy Impala driven by Ervin Burton Jr., of Chicago, was parked on the north side of the highway with the driver side of the vehicle partially in the lane when for unknown reasons another vehicle rear-ended the Impala and knocked it off of the road.

Police said that Burton suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital where he later died. A passenger in the Impala was taken to the hospital and their condition is not known.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the wreck.

New Mexico State Police said that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the wreck. The wreck is still under investigation.