Trump’s ex-bodyguard says former president owes him $130 for McDonald’s order

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks behind a table full of McDonald’s hamburgers, Chick fil-a sandwiches and other fast food as he welcomes the 2018 Football Division I FCS champs North Dakota State Bison in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on March 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)

(WTRF) — A former bodyguard of Donald Trump says the former president owes him $130 for a McDonald’s order placed over a decade ago, reported The Daily Mail.

Kevin McKay said after visiting a golf course in Scotland in 2008, Trump wanted to go to McDonald’s but he didn’t have any UK currency.

“So he asked me if I could front him the cash,” McKay said. He said he paid for an order of 20 cheeseburgers and fries and around 10 to 15 Cokes.

“He told me he would pay me back, but he never did,” he told the Daily Mail.

McKay said $130 at the time was kind of a big deal to him because he only made about $2,700 a month while working for Trump.

McKay said he should have asked for the money.

“I kept thinking he would say, ‘Kevin, here’s that money I owe you,’ but it didn’t happen,” he told the Daily Mail.

McKay said he was fired in 2012, and he claims the stress of working for Trump ultimately cost him his 23-year marriage.