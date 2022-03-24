WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas District 13) introduced a resolution that calls on President Joe Biden to replace Vice President Kamala Harris from her role at the southern border, according to a news release from the office of the congressman for Texas District 13.

The resolution comes after a year since Harris was appointed to the role and after Jackson’s visit to the southern border this week.

“It is past time for Joe Biden to remove her from the ‘Border Czar’ role and appoint someone who will put Americans’ interests first. A nation without borders is no nation at all. We need a real leader at the helm who will secure our southern border, and, in-turn, our country’s bright future,” Jackson said in the news release.

According to the news release, Border Patrol has apprehended 2,355,335 illegal immigrants at the southern border, 11,201 pounds of fentanyl were seized, deportations dropped from 185,884 in 2020 to 59,011 in 2021, an estimated 400,000 illegal immigrants have escaped into the U.S. without being apprehended, and in February 2022, CBP encountered 164,973 illegal immigrants, a 63% increase from the previous year.

Other Republican congressmen that co-sponsored the resolution include RSC Chairman Jim Banks (R-Indiana District 3), House Border Security Caucus Co-Chairman Brian Babin (R-Texas District 36) and Representatives Randy K. Weber (R-Texas District 14), Roger Williams (R-Texas District 25), Greg Steube (R-Florida District 17) among others.

The full resolution can be found here.