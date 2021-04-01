Governor Abbott appoints Will McAdams to Public Utility Commission of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Will McAdams to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire September 1, 2025, the governor’s office announced.

PUC regulates the state’s electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities. It also implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints, the governor’s office said.

“Will McAdams will bring a fresh perspective and outstanding leadership to the Public Utility Commission of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Will’s wealth of experience in public service and state government make him the ideal leader to carry out the PUC’s mission to protect customers, foster competition, and promote high quality infrastructure across Texas. Will is committed to charting a new course for the commission and restoring trust with Texans. I am confident that he will lead the agency with integrity and transparency and I urge the Senate to confirm Will’s appointment.”

In a news release, Gov. Abbott said McAdams is President of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Texas. He served for over 10 years in state government before joining ABC of Texas, most recently as Advisor to Speaker Dennis Bonnen for Business and Regulated Industries. McAdams has served in several senior staff positions with the Texas Senate including serving as Director for the Senate Committee on Business and Commerce.

Before working in state government, McCadams served as an Infantry Officer in the United States Army and retired honorably as a captain. He graduated Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

According to the governor’s office, the appointment is subject to senate confirmation.