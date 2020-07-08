Pampa resident starts online company during pandemic

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”It’s really been a dream probably of mine for a lot of years that’s just been sitting on the back burner,” said Jana Williamson, Harvesting Home Owner.

Williamson and her family were like many of us during the quarantine.

“We kind of joked and said we ran out of tv shows to watch that this became our new project,” said Williamson.

That dream project is Williamson’s new online website company and blog called Harvesting Home, which covers a wide range of topics.

“Help people love where they live, wherever that is, whatever their home is, help them love that. Decorating, not just decorating and remodeling and cooking but also the families that live with inside the walls of that home and just really supporting strong families and helping them build their families on a foundation of faith,”said Williamson.

Williamson’s full time job is the HR, Family and Community Engagement Coordinator at Pampa ISD, which she credits in helping her build the website.

“I work with community a lot, a lot of public relations, marketing. So the last really five or six years I’ve gotten a lot more experience with that area, working with our website there,” said Williamson.

Williamson says she just wants to help out as many families in as many ways as possible.

“We’re not experts by any means but I’m hoping we can be an encouragement from mistakes that we made along the way and some of the successes too and that we can share that and encourage other families and other people along their journeys as well,” said Williamson.

To check out Williamson’s website, click here: https://harvestinghome.com/