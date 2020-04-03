Open Restaurants

Please email us at news@kamr.com if your restaurant is offering special services during this time.
For the restaurant’s website, click the restaurant name.
|Restaurant
|Phone
|Drive-Thru
|Pick-Up/To Go
|Delivery
|575 Pizzaria
|806-331-3627
|N
|Y
|Y
|Aldaco’s Tacos
|806-374-4945
|N
|Y
|Y
|Abuelos
|806-354-8294
|N
|Y
|Y
|Aspen Creek
|806-398-2776
|N
|Y
|Y
|Bangkok Tokyo
|806-353-4777
|N
|Y
|3rd party
|Belmar Bakery & Cafe
|806-355-0141
|N
|Y
|Y
|Benjamin Donuts (Bell)
|806-353-1100
|Y
|Y
|TBD
|Benjamin Donuts (Western)
|806-803-1133
|Y
|Y
|N
|Blue Crane Bakery
|806-322-3233
|N
|Y
|N
|Blue Sky
|806-322-3888
|Y
|Y
|N
|Brent’s Café
|806-398-2160
|N
|Y
|Y
|Bubba’s 33
|806-353-0033
|N
|Y
|N
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|806-359-4386
|N
|Y
|Y
|Buns Over Texas
|806-358-6808
|N
|Y
|Y
|Butterlove Biscuits
|806-418-8966
|N
|Y
|Y $30 Min
|Cafe Marizon
|806-352-2046
|Y
|Y
|ASAP
|Calico County
|806-358-7664
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Cattle Exchanhge
|806-323-6755
|N
|Y
|Y $30 min
|Chick-fil-a (Coulter)
|806-468-8885
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Chick-Fil-a (Georgia)
|806-358-8055
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Chilis
|—
|N
|Y
|N
|Chill Natural Bar
|806-355-7100
|Y
|Y
|N
|Chop Chop (Coulter)
|806-457-0700
|N
|Y
|Y
|Chop Chop (Wolflin)
|806-731-4499
|N
|Y
|Y
|Cold Stone
|806-331-8032
|N
|Y
|N
|Coyote Bluff
|—
|N
|Y
|ASAP
|Crush Wine Bar
|806-418-2011
|N
|Y
|N
|Dairy Queen
|—
|Y
|Y
|N
|Delvin’s
|806-803-9111
|N
|Y
|N
|Doug’s BBQ
|806-352-8471
|N
|y
|N
|Drunken Oyster
|806-418-6668
|N
|Y
|Y
|Dyers BBQ
|806-358-7104
|N
|Y
|Y
|El Tejavan
|806-354-2444
|N
|Y
|N
|El Vaquero
|806-376-6585
|Y
|Y
|N
|Fire Slice
|806-331-2232
|N
|Y
|Y
|Firehouse Subs
|806-418-6651
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Furrbie’s
|806-220-0841
|N
|Y
|Y
|Fuddruckers
|806-358-3450
|N
|Y
|N
|Giovanni’s Pizza
|806-358-3535
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Grandmas Cocina
|806-398-9999
|Y
|Y
|N
|Grills Gon’ Wild
|806-352-1145
|N
|Y
|Y
|Golden Chick
|806-421-0579
|Y
25% off for healthcare workers
|N
|N
|Golden Light Cafe
|806-374-9237
|N
|Y
|N
|Hud’s (Bell)
|806-331-4837
|Y
|Y
|N
|Hud’s (Amarillo Blvd)
|806-351-1499
|Y
|Y
|N
|IHOP
|806-220-2715
|N
|Y
|Y
|Indian Oven
|806-335-3600
|N
|Y
|3rd Party
|J’s Bar & Grill
|806-358-2222
|N
|Y
|Y
|Jacobo’s Café
|806-418-8850
|N
|Y
|N
|Joe Taco
|806-331-8226
|N
|Y
|Y
|Jorge’s Mexican Bar & Grill
|806-354-2141
|Y
|Y
|3rd party
|La Fiesta Grande (45th)
|806-352-1330
|N
|Y
|N
|La Fiesta Grande (Ross)
|806-374-3689
|N
|Y
|N
|La Frontera
|806-372-4593
|N
|Y
|Y
|Lazy Gator
|806-418-6768
|N
|Y
|3rd party
|Leal’s
|806-359-5959
|N
|Y
|ASAP
|Lorenes
|806-273-7106
|N
|Y
|N
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|806-358-0640
|N
|Y
|N
|Long Wooden Spoon
|806-553-0397
|N
|Y
|N
|Lost Cajun
|806-576-0019
|N
|Y
|Y
|Macaroni Joe’s
|806-358-8990
|N
|Y
|Y
|McDonald’s (Amarillo/Canyon)
|—
|Y
|Y
|N
|Metropolitan-A Speakeasy
|806-242-0117
|N
|Y
|Y
|Moondoggy’s (Hillside)
|806-350-1400
|N
|Y
|N
|My Thai
|806-352-9014
|N
|Y
|N
|Napoli’s Italian Restaurant
|806-220-2588
|N
|Y
|Y
|Polk Street Eats
|806-376-4700
|N
|Y
|3rd Party
|O.H.M.S. Cafe
|806-373-3233
|N
|Y
|Y
|Olive Garden
|806-355-9973
|N
|Y
|N
|Outback Steakhouse
|806-352-4032
|N
|Y
|Y
|Palace Coffee (Downton closed)
|806-216-6221
|N
|Y
|N
|Pan-Handlers
|806-352-2590
|N
|Y
|3rd Party
|Pescaraz
|806-350-5430
|N
|Y
|Y
|Pizza Planet
|806-353-6666
|N
|Y
|Y
|Public House
|806-398-7777
|N
|Y
|Y
|Rosas
|—
|Y
|Y
|N
|Ruffled Cup
|806-318-3961
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Saltgrass
|806-351-0394
|N
|Y
|N
|Scott’s Oyster Bar
|806-354-9110
|Y
|Y
|N
|Scratch Made Bakery
|806-731-4477
|N
|Y
|TBD
|Sharky’s
|806-359-7330
|N
|Y
|Y
|Sweet Charlie’s
|806-803-8200
|N
|Y
|N
|Taco Villa
|—
|Y
|N
|N
|Taste of Thai
|806-373-9995
|Y
|Y
|3rd party
|Teddy Jack’s Grill
|806-322-0113
|N
|Y
|3rd party
|Texas Roadhouse
|806-352-7427
|N
|Y
|N
|The Acai Bar
|806-367-9724
|N
|Y
|3rd Party
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe (Soncy)
|806-353-1010
|Y
|Y
|3rd Party
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe (Georgia)
|806-399-0025
|N
|Y
|3rd Party
|Two Knives Catering
|806-674-5345
|N
|Y
|Y
|Tylers BBQ
|806-331-2271
|N
|Y
|N
|Wild Bills
|806-372-4500
|N
|Y
|Y
|Zombies Bar and Grill
|806-331-7305
|N
|Y
|N