Open Restaurants

RestaurantPhoneDrive-ThruPick-Up/To GoDelivery
575 Pizzaria806-331-3627NYY
Aldaco’s Tacos806-374-4945NYY
Abuelos806-354-8294NYY
Aspen Creek806-398-2776NYY
Bangkok Tokyo806-353-4777NY3rd party
Belmar Bakery & Cafe806-355-0141NYY
Benjamin Donuts (Bell)806-353-1100YYTBD
Benjamin Donuts (Western)806-803-1133YYN
Blue Crane Bakery806-322-3233NYN
Blue Sky806-322-3888YYN
Brent’s Café806-398-2160NYY
Bubba’s 33806-353-0033NYN
Buffalo Wild Wings806-359-4386NYY
Buns Over Texas806-358-6808NYY
Butterlove Biscuits806-418-8966NYY $30 Min
Cafe Marizon806-352-2046YYASAP
Calico County806-358-7664YYY
Cattle Exchanhge806-323-6755NYY $30 min
Chick-fil-a (Coulter)806-468-8885YYY
Chick-Fil-a (Georgia)806-358-8055YYY
ChilisNYN
Chill Natural Bar806-355-7100YYN
Chop Chop (Coulter)806-457-0700NYY
Chop Chop (Wolflin)806-731-4499NYY
Cold Stone806-331-8032NYN
Coyote BluffNYASAP
Crush Wine Bar806-418-2011NYN
Dairy QueenYYN
Delvin’s806-803-9111NYN
Doug’s BBQ806-352-8471NyN
Drunken Oyster806-418-6668NYY
Dyers BBQ806-358-7104NYY
El Tejavan806-354-2444NYN
El Vaquero806-376-6585YYN
Fire Slice806-331-2232NYY
Firehouse Subs806-418-6651YYY
Furrbie’s806-220-0841NYY
Fuddruckers806-358-3450NYN
Giovanni’s Pizza806-358-3535YYY
Grandmas Cocina806-398-9999YYN
Grills Gon’ Wild806-352-1145NYY
Golden Chick806-421-0579Y
25% off for healthcare workers		NN
Golden Light Cafe806-374-9237NYN
Hud’s (Bell)806-331-4837YYN
Hud’s (Amarillo Blvd)806-351-1499YYN
IHOP806-220-2715NYY
Indian Oven806-335-3600NY3rd Party
J’s Bar & Grill806-358-2222NYY
Jacobo’s Café806-418-8850NYN
Joe Taco806-331-8226NYY
Jorge’s Mexican Bar & Grill806-354-2141YY3rd party
La Fiesta Grande (45th)806-352-1330NYN
La Fiesta Grande (Ross)806-374-3689NYN
La Frontera806-372-4593NYY
Lazy Gator806-418-6768NY3rd party
Leal’s806-359-5959NYASAP
Lorenes806-273-7106NYN
Longhorn Steakhouse806-358-0640NYN
Long Wooden Spoon806-553-0397NYN
Lost Cajun806-576-0019NYY
Macaroni Joe’s806-358-8990NYY
McDonald’s (Amarillo/Canyon)YYN
Metropolitan-A Speakeasy806-242-0117NYY
Moondoggy’s (Hillside)806-350-1400NYN
My Thai806-352-9014NYN
Napoli’s Italian Restaurant806-220-2588NYY
Polk Street Eats806-376-4700NY3rd Party
O.H.M.S. Cafe806-373-3233NYY
Olive Garden806-355-9973NYN
Outback Steakhouse806-352-4032NYY
Palace Coffee (Downton closed)806-216-6221NYN
Pan-Handlers806-352-2590NY3rd Party
Pescaraz806-350-5430NYY
Pizza Planet806-353-6666NYY
Public House806-398-7777NYY
RosasYYN
Ruffled Cup806-318-3961YYY
Saltgrass806-351-0394NYN
Scott’s Oyster Bar806-354-9110YYN
Scratch Made Bakery806-731-4477NYTBD
Sharky’s806-359-7330NYY
Sweet Charlie’s806-803-8200NYN
Taco VillaYNN
Taste of Thai806-373-9995YY3rd party
Teddy Jack’s Grill806-322-0113NY3rd party
Texas Roadhouse806-352-7427NYN
The Acai Bar806-367-9724NY3rd Party
Tropical Smoothie Cafe (Soncy)806-353-1010YY3rd Party
Tropical Smoothie Cafe (Georgia)806-399-0025NY3rd Party
Two Knives Catering806-674-5345NYY
Tylers BBQ806-331-2271NYN
Wild Bills806-372-4500NYY
Zombies Bar and Grill806-331-7305NYN

