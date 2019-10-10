Week 6 Preview: Cowboys vs. Jets

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Fact Sheet: What is Listeria?
Top Stories
TxDOT: Downtown Amarillo building demolition will close lanes starting tomorrow
Police warn parents after Nerd Ropes found in drug bust
Baker creates wedding cake in shape, size of deer
TOADS talks about their shooting competition this weekend
Video
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
A chilly Thursday ahead
Top Stories
October Heat Sets New Records
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Simone Biles wins 5th all-around title at gymnastics worlds
Top Stories
Phillies fire manager Gabe Kapler in hyped season gone wrong
Top Stories
Concussion PSA compares youth football dangers to smoking
Irving aggravates injury, Nets hold off Lakers in Shanghai
Boxer Errol Spence seriously injured in Dallas Ferrari crash
Iran women freely at FIFA soccer match, 1st time in decades
Studio 4
Studio 4
Bands
Recipes
Do My Job
Top Stories
Fall Shopping at The Peddler Show
Top Stories
United We Eat: Halloween Pumpkin Balls
Top Stories
Do My Job: Smile Like You Mean It
Teens & Vaping
Join the Cause through United Way of Amarillo and Canyon’s Campaign
Celebrate 4-H
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Do My Job
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WWE Live Sweepstakes
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Week 6 Preview: Cowboys vs. Jets
NFL
by: NBC Sports
Posted:
Oct 10, 2019 / 11:15 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 10, 2019 / 11:15 AM CDT
Neither Mike Florio nor Chris Simms believe Sam Darnold’s return will be enough for the Jets to overcome a Cowboys team looking to bounce back from two-straight losses.
Your browser does not support iframes.
Weather
A chilly Thursday ahead
More Forecast
Don't Miss
An ‘enormous’ great white shark sank its teeth into a man’s kayak – and left behind 2 giant teeth
Aliens or military? Strange lights spotted off outer banks
Massive Python Captured
Recent rains cause storm shelter to float in White Deer
Homeless opera singer performs on train platform
Dumas High drumline goes viral with gravity-defying cadence
Robot shows off acrobatic skills