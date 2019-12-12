Week 15 Preview: Texans vs. Titans

|The AFC South is up for grabs and Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans host the Houston Texans looking to
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- Tenth Reagor Dykes employee accepts plea agreement in wire fraud case
- What is the “boyfriend loophole?” Houston’s police chief wants lawmakers to prevent abusive dating partners from buying guns.
- Charles Goodnight Wreath Laying Ceremony
- Bell Boeing Delivers First Modified Osprey For Improved Fleet Readiness
- Kohl’s to donate more than $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle