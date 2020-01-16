Titans vs. Chiefs X’s and O’s preview

Chris Simms breaks down the X’s and O’s for the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on both sides of the ball before the upcoming AFC Championship game.
PFF Preview: Henry looks to keep rolling vs. KC
The Chiefs will need a big game from their defensive front if they’re going to bottle up Derrick Henry, who has looked unstoppable through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
PFF Preview: Can Titans stifle Mahomes, Chiefs?
Pro Football Focus breaks down the numbers as the red-hot Chiefs look to keep rolling against a stingy Titans defense.
