Sunday Night 7 Week 7 picks: Eagles vs. Cowboys

NFL

Sunday Night 7: PHI vs. DAL Week 7 predictions

by: NBC Sports

Posted: / Updated:
zeke elliott.jpg
Mike Florio and Big Cat give one of their Sunday Night 7 picks for this weekend’s game between the Eagles and Cowboys.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss