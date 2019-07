ARLINGTON, Texas — Eight years ago, Randall Cobb was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round.

Did he make the most of it? Cobb just signed a one-year $5 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys. So, yes, he did.

“I was the last pick of the second round,” Cobb said. “I was the last man in the green room. But it was a great experience for me.”

