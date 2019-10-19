PFT Draft: Who’s under the most pressure?

NFL

NFL: Dan Quinn, Jason Garrett, Matt Nagy under most pressure in Week 7

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Florio and Big Cat draft who they think is under the most pressure in Week 7, and disagree over Big Cat’s No. 1 pick.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss