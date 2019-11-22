Packers vs. 49ers, Cowboys vs. Patriots previews from Rodney Harrison
Rodney Harrison: I don't trust Jimmy G
|Rodney Harrison explains why he doesn’t trust Jimmy Garoppolo at this time and views Aaron Rodgers as the best QB in the NFC.
