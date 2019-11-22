Packers vs. 49ers, Cowboys vs. Patriots previews from Rodney Harrison

NFL

Rodney Harrison: I don't trust Jimmy G

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Mass Violence

More Texas Mass Violence
Rodney Harrison explains why he doesn’t trust Jimmy Garoppolo at this time and views Aaron Rodgers as the best QB in the NFC.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss