Week 15 Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs

NFL Kansas City

by: NBC Sports

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Byron Pringle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

After dismantling the Texans last week, the Broncos have the chance to pull major back-to-back upsets as they take on the Chiefs in Week 15.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss