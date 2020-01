Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Saturday’s Wild Card matchup between the Texans and Bills, and say that Houston desperately needs the return of Will Fuller, and that Josh Allen has a bright future in Buffalo.

