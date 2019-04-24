Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
National News
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Locker Room
The Big Game
Buff Nation
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Community
Heart of the High Plains
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Womens History
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
NFL Draft
NFL Draft Ends: Let’s talk quarterbacks
200K people flood downtown Nashville for day 2 of Draft
Getting Greedy: Browns select LSU’s Williams in second round
Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen in deal with Arizona
Full List: Round 1 NFL Draft selections
More NFL Draft Headlines
The man from Munday is a changed player as he goes into the NFL draft
PHOTOS: Red carpet looks from The Draft in Music City
Murray would be 22nd Heisman winner drafted No. 1 overall
Watch replay: Silver Star Nation draft report from The Star in Frisco
Buccaneers targeting Devin White to bulk up defense
Nashville teens with troubled pasts cook for, serve NFL stars, Draft prospects
Draft week chatter: For 49ers, it’s Bosa or bust
Former Titan says ‘defensive game changers’ are key in this Draft
What fans CAN’T bring into the NFL Draft
Forget safety. Cowboys need something else in the draft, Spagnola says
Weather
Summertime heat; springtime storms
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant
Video shows moment elderly man is pushed off bus before his death
Survey: Half of Americans treat swimming pools as communal bathtub
Police video shows 12-year-old New Mexico girl get arrested for DWI
MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
Inside a hoarder home in Oregon